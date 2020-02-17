Iconic Spreckels Theatre Downtown for Sale

The famous Spreckels Theatre building in downtown San Diego was officially put on the market on Saturday. The building at 121 Broadway, has only had a single owner for nearly 60 years.

Longtime owner Jacquelyn Littlefield died at the age of 96 in January 2019. Her family purchased the property in 1962, and during that time, Littlefield rejected offers from developers to tear the building down in place of other businesses.

The iconic building first opened in 1912. In recent years, the venerable venue has hosted concerts by Arcade Fire, Metallica and others, and been the site of Comic-Con visits by Conan O'Brien. Just this past weekend, Jason Mraz hosted a fundraiser at the site.

For now, the theater remains open. Its next booking is on Feb. 29, when it hosts Pee-Wee's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary tour.