Spreckels Theatre

Iconic Spreckels Theatre Downtown for Sale

After 58 years, the downtown building was put up for sale.

170291972
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The famous Spreckels Theatre building in downtown San Diego was officially put on the market on Saturday. The building at 121 Broadway, has only had a single owner for nearly 60 years.

Longtime owner Jacquelyn Littlefield died at the age of 96 in January 2019. Her family purchased the property in 1962, and during that time, Littlefield rejected offers from developers to tear the building down in place of other businesses.

The iconic building first opened in 1912. In recent years, the venerable venue has hosted concerts by Arcade Fire, Metallica and others, and been the site of Comic-Con visits by Conan O'Brien. Just this past weekend, Jason Mraz hosted a fundraiser at the site.

SoundDiego

Music. Community. Culture.

Spreckels Theatre Feb 16

Jason Goes to Spreckels

mattiel Feb 15

Heavy Mattiel

For now, the theater remains open. Its next booking is on Feb. 29, when it hosts Pee-Wee's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary tour.

This article tagged under:

Spreckels Theatre
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us