Heavy Guilt Trip

Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 21

We live for weekends, so when there are an abundance of great shows, we just soak it up. On Saturday, you can have the superfun political experience of Christmas with Pony Death Ride, who are playing a free show at M-Theory Records in Mission Hills. The married couple and magical music duo play tongue-firmly-in-cheek holiday songs while wearing homemade matching outfits -- and this show is one of the greatest things that happens in San Diego at Christmas time, so make an effort to see them. Later in the night, you have my dear friends in the Heavy Guilt and Dani Bell at Soda Bar, so you know that's an easy win, or catch the sweet vibes of Sophie B. Hawkins, who is playing at Lestat's, which means this amazing artist is going to have the room at a dead silence because that's just what happens when an artist so massive "back in the day" opts to play such an intimate room like Lestat's. Belly Up is gonna go back to the '80s with Betamaxx, the Che Cafe has a bit of a local festival for the underage set, and even the Ken Club has a worthy show. Pick your act, designate your driver or ride share, and get into a big night in San Diego.

• Pony Death Ride @ M-Theory Music (live in-store, free pizza)

• The Heavy Guilt, Dani Bell & the Tarantist, Ellis Bryant @ Soda Bar

• Western Settings (record release), Nights Like Thieves, City Windows, Avenue Army @ Space

• Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness @ Music Box (6 p.m.)

• Mainsail, State to State, Machine Politik, Sweet Myths, Pinkeye @ Casbah

• Sophie B. Hawkins @ Lestat's

• Betamaxx, '80s Underground @ Belly Up

• Neon Beat @ Bar Pink

• Midnight Track, Strangely Strange, Reckless Disregard, South Towne Sham @ Ken Club

• Ignant Benches, Buddha Trixie, Los Shadows, Foxtide, Kicked Off the Streets, T. Rexico, Emily TV, Espresso, Deep Yogurt, Dudeo Perez, Joynoise, Fever Machine @ Che Cafe

• '80s vs. '90s, with DJs Gabe Vega & Saul Q @ Whistle Stop

• Tre3Beatles & Mr. Mazee @ Whistle Stop (4 p.m.)

• Rosie Plaza, the Rinds, BluNites, the Renters, Flower Animals, Jinx @ SOMA

• Bump! Underground Disco, with Bob Dazzla, Shige @ Blonde

• Mad Hat Hucksters @ Panama 66

• The 12th & Final How the Grouch Stole Xmas Tour with the Grouch, Murs, DP the Unknown @ Music Box (10 p.m.)

• El Nada, Social Spit, Systematic Abuse, Neko Neko Neko @ Tower Bar (3 p.m. matinee show)

• DJ Juliancito & Chango Rey @ Tower Bar (9 p.m.)

• Heather McMahan @ The Magnolia

• Shane Hall, the Surrealistics @ Pour House

• Tighten Ups @ Pour House (5 p.m.)

• Adrienne Nims & Spirit Wind @ Mr. Peabody's (4 p.m.)

• The Resinators @ Mr. Peabody's (8 p.m.)

• Gary Hoey, RDG, Pet Shark @ Ramona Mainstage

• High Tide Society @ Winston's (9 p.m.)

• The Nards @ Fast Times

• Nicey Nice World, Dave Dick @ Black Cat Bar

• Joe Guevara's Be A Star Piano Bar @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado

• Alvino & the Dwells @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)

• The Sea Monks @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)

• Grass, NuVintage @ The Kraken

• Lady Star Blues Band @ De Oro Mine Co

• Brodie Stewart @ Moonshine Beach

• Steven Cade @ Moonshine Flats

• The Soulside Payers @ Seven Grand

• Damage, Inc., Domination CFH, Woke Up Dead @ Brick By Brick

• Josh Rosenblum Band @ The Rabbit Hole

• West of 5 @ Wildwood Crossing

• Re:Purpose, Snail Fight, Look Up Here, Corporate Citizen @ The Merrow (8 p.m., $10 or free entry with toy donation for Toys for Tots)

• Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel

• DJs Edroc & KanyeAsada @ The Office

• Suspicious Grits @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room

• Lost Villains Holiday Bash @ Rosie O'Grady's

• Whiskey Ridge @ Renegade

• The Visiters, Small Kine @ Manhattan Bar

• Adrianna Marie & Her Groove Cutters @ Tio Leo's

• Sgt. Petty's @ The Field Irish Pub

• Full Strength Funk @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)

• Tradewinds @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)

• Get Groovin', DJ Miss Dust @ V Lounge, Viejas Casino

• Trevor McSpadden, DJ Miss Dust @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino

• BK Lounge @ El Dorado

• Getter @ Bassmnt

• EDX @ Bang Bang

• Overdrive, with Brett Henrichsen + Techniche @ Spin

• Nemesis @ Navajo Live

• DJ Shaffy @ Fluxx