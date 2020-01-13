Full Moon Fever

Last week we talked about January residencies, and by definition, they're continuing this week. The Redwoods Revue is rotating artists, so you can catch Cardinal Moon at the Casbah on Monday. Over at Soda Bar, Thee Sacred Souls continue, and of course, Electric Waste Band will be at their lifetime residency at Winston's. Around town, Whitney Shay plays Humphrey's Backstage, and Carol Curtis, Hillcrest's "piano wench" performs at Martini's Above Fourth.
Sounds Like San Diego: Monday, Jan. 13, 2020:
- Cardinal Moon, the Red-headed Strangers @ Casbah
- Thee Sacred Souls, Virr, Colin Jones @ Soda Bar
- '80s Nite, with DJ Junior & Guests @ The Merrow
- Carol Curtis @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Whitney Shay @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Motown on Mondays @ The Office
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
- Open Vinyl DJ Night @ Til-Two Club
- Blue Monday: Dark '80s Night @ Blonde
- Julio de la Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Vinyl Night Open Table @ Border X Brewing
- Blues Jam and Workshop @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Metal Monday Dogs of Hell, with DJ Crew @ Space
- Open Mic with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's
- Sam Bybee @ De Oro Mine Co
- Strictly Acoustic @ Navajo Live
- Electric Relaxation: 90s Hip-hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop
- Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats
- Rosie's Jazz Jam, with Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Salsa & Bachata Night @ Tio Leo's
- Open Mic @ Lestat's
- 31 Flavors, with DJ Matrox & Co @ U-31