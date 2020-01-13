Full Moon Fever

Last week we talked about January residencies, and by definition, they're continuing this week. The Redwoods Revue is rotating artists, so you can catch Cardinal Moon at the Casbah on Monday. Over at Soda Bar, Thee Sacred Souls continue, and of course, Electric Waste Band will be at their lifetime residency at Winston's. Around town, Whitney Shay plays Humphrey's Backstage, and Carol Curtis, Hillcrest's "piano wench" performs at Martini's Above Fourth.

Sounds Like San Diego: Monday, Jan. 13, 2020: