Foreigner, Matchbox 20 Set San Diego Stops

We've been 'waiting for a tour like you': On Monday morning, two big-ticket tours announced San Diego stops in 2020 — Foreigner, Kansas and Europe are set to co-headline Chula Vista's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 11, while Matchbox Twenty and the Wallflowers are scheduled for SDSU's Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Fans of classic rock (it's been 25 years since their first hit — Matchbox Twenty can be considered 'classic rock' now, right?) will want to be online for tickets on Friday, Jan. 17, when they go on sale to the general public.

The July 11 Foreigner/Kansas show tickets will be available at this link at 10 a.m. PST, and noon PST at this link for the Sept. 23 Matchbox Twenty/Wallflowers gig.

Dubbed the 'Juke Box Heroes 2020' tour, Foreigner's sole remaining founding member, Mick Jones, said in a press release: "We can’t wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country. We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!"

Their trek kicks off in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 9, and wraps on Sept. 13, in Austin, Texas.

On the flip-side, Matchbox Twenty and the Wallflowers are join forces for more than 50 gigs starting on July 17 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Appropriately dubbed the 'Matchbox Twenty 2020 Tour,' the group hasn't toured since 2017 or released an album since 2012's "North."

Frontman Rob Thomas said in a statement: "I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”

For more information on the Foreigner tour, visit this link. For details on Matchbox Twenty, visit their website.