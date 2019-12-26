Screamers Get El Vez Tribute

Some call today Boxing Day, some call it the day after Christmas, and for some it's just Thursday, but if you're feeling the itch to get out tonight, consider catching El Vez. Of course, he was just at the Casbah on Sunday, but this time he's doing a Screamers tribute night so it will definitely be a different vibe than the earlier this week. Blood Ponies and Jean Caffeine will round out the night. At Soda Bar, Classless Act — featuring Slash's son London Hudson — will bring the rock vibes, and Miss Erika Davies plays Panama 66.

