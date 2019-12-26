Screamers Get El Vez Tribute

Some call today Boxing Day, some call it the day after Christmas, and for some it's just Thursday, but if you're feeling the itch to get out tonight, consider catching El Vez. Of course, he was just at the Casbah on Sunday, but this time he's doing a Screamers tribute night so it will definitely be a different vibe than the earlier this week. Blood Ponies and Jean Caffeine will round out the night. At Soda Bar, Classless Act — featuring Slash's son London Hudson — will bring the rock vibes, and Miss Erika Davies plays Panama 66.
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019:
- El Vez (Screamers tribute), Blood Ponies, Jean Caffeine @ Casbah
- Classless Act @ Soda Bar
- California Rangers @ Mr. Peabody's
- Miss Erika Davies @ Panama 66
- Polux, Machine Politik, Mario Esteban & the Blessed Hellhounds @ The Merrow
- DJ Old Man Johnson @ Bar Pink
- '80s vs. '90s Night: Lies N' Roses, RockGarden, Way Cool Jr. @ Belly Up
- Friendsmas Dance Party with Lionel Ray & Friends @ Blonde
- Wazabe Blue @ The Kraken
- Devin the Dude @ The Holding Company
- Boomboxx Thursdays with Crowd Collective @ U-31
- Kayla Ray @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Sick String Outlaws @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Russell Ramo & the Funk Bus @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- No Limits with DJ Myson King @ The Office
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- The Loosen Up with DJ Mane One @ El Dorado
- Green Madame @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Open Jam with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- Electric Relaxation: Golden Era and 2000s Hip-Hop/R&B @ Manhattan Bar