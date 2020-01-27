Disturbed, Sammy Hagar Set Sights on San Diego

If you're 'down with the sickness,' this should perk you right up: Grammy-nominated hard-rock behemoths Disturbed and the 'Red Rocker' himself, Sammy Hagar, have both announced respective 2020 tours -- and they've got San Diego stops on their itineraries.

Disturbed's upcoming 31-date North American trek, dubbed "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" in honor of the two-decade anniversary of their seminal debut 2000 album, is scheduled to perform at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with openers Staind and Bad Wolves. It'll be their first time back in town since their Pechanga Arena headlining show on Jan. 9, 2019.

Hagar fans can also look forward to September with the onetime Van Halen frontman heading into the same massive Chula Vista venue on Sunday, Sept. 20, with Whitesnake and Night Ranger set to open. Billed as Sammy Hagar & the Circle, the wavy-haired, tequila-hawkin' singer (who famously 'can't drive 55') will be joined onstage by his Circle bandmates, Michael Anthony (also of Van Halen fame), Jason Bonham (son of Led Zeppelin great John Bonham) and Vic Johnson.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. PST. Select pre-sales begin on Tuesday, Jan. 28 — visit this link for Disturbed tickets and this link for Sammy Hagar tickets.