CRSSD Festival Drops Spring 2020 Lineup

For San Diego EDM fans, few events are more eagerly anticipated locally than that of CRSSD Festival — and since the season of giving in full swing, event organizers have decided to gift us the first wave of its spring 2020 lineup.

Prep your rompers and glow sticks because on March 7-8, the event invades San Diego's Waterfront Park yet again. As always, the 11th and latest incarnation of the two-day festival takes place downtown right on the water with three stages — and the new lineup features a slew of big names in EDM and electro-pop music.

Top names include Gesaffelstein (who just performed in town last month at Petco Park), Rüfüs Du Sol (if you missed the SoundDiego interview with the Aussie stars, check it out here), Carl Cox, the Rapture, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Lake, Majid Jordan, Soulwax and many others.

According to event organizers, the recent lineup announcement is just the beginning ("the starting roster," as they call it) so there should be even more acts announced at a later time.

Weekend passes are currently sold out but single-day admission tickets go on sale soon. For more information and ticket on-sale info, visit CRSSDFest.com (sorry youngins, CRSSD Fest is a 21-and-up event).

CRSSD Festival 2020 Spring Lineup (starting roster)

Gesaffelstein

Rüfüs Du Sol

Carl Cox

Charlotte de Witte

Chris Lake

Majid Jordan

Okay Kaya

pluko

The Rapture

Telepopmusik

Patrick Topping

Nora En Pure

Soulwax

Etienne de Crecy (DJ set)

2manydjs b2b Brodinski

Dax J

Myd

PAX

Perseus

Prospa

Purple Disco Machine

Sacha Robotti

TSHA

Red Axes

Inner City live

Hernan Cattaneo b2b Nick Warren

Lee K

Radio Slave

Ben Bohmer (live)

I Hate Models

Kudeki

Mark Knight b2b Technasia

Monki