CRSSD Festival Drops Spring 2020 Lineup

For San Diego EDM fans, few events are more eagerly anticipated locally than that of CRSSD Festival — and since the season of giving in full swing, event organizers have decided to gift us the first wave of its spring 2020 lineup.
Prep your rompers and glow sticks because on March 7-8, the event invades San Diego's Waterfront Park yet again. As always, the 11th and latest incarnation of the two-day festival takes place downtown right on the water with three stages — and the new lineup features a slew of big names in EDM and electro-pop music.
Top names include Gesaffelstein (who just performed in town last month at Petco Park), Rüfüs Du Sol (if you missed the SoundDiego interview with the Aussie stars, check it out here), Carl Cox, the Rapture, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Lake, Majid Jordan, Soulwax and many others.
Local
According to event organizers, the recent lineup announcement is just the beginning ("the starting roster," as they call it) so there should be even more acts announced at a later time.
Weekend passes are currently sold out but single-day admission tickets go on sale soon. For more information and ticket on-sale info, visit CRSSDFest.com (sorry youngins, CRSSD Fest is a 21-and-up event).
CRSSD Festival 2020 Spring Lineup (starting roster)
Gesaffelstein
Rüfüs Du Sol
Carl Cox
Charlotte de Witte
Chris Lake
Majid Jordan
Okay Kaya
pluko
The Rapture
Telepopmusik
Patrick Topping
Nora En Pure
Soulwax
Patrick Topping
Etienne de Crecy (DJ set)
2manydjs b2b Brodinski
Dax J
Myd
PAX
Perseus
Prospa
Purple Disco Machine
Sacha Robotti
TSHA
Red Axes
Inner City live
Hernan Cattaneo b2b Nick Warren
Lee K
Radio Slave
Ben Bohmer (live)
I Hate Models
Kudeki
Lee K
Mark Knight b2b Technasia
Monki