Coachella and Stagecoach Postponed

Indio, California, festival had originally been scheduled for April

By Sydney Kalich

Music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach will be postponed until October amid coronavirus concerns, festivals officials said.

Both festivals were scheduled to take place in Coachella Valley throughout weekends in April.

Coachella will now take place on October 9-11, 2020, and October 16-18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23-25, 2020.

"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously," officials said in a press release Tuesday evening.

Officials will let ticket holders know by Friday if they will be able to get a refund.

