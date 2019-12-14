Buried Treasure

For the Sender has become quite an event over the last few years, and putting together a special holiday edition seems only natural. The idea is that singer/songwriters take old letters and correspondence and create songs from the stories they hold. The organizers bring some of the best and brightest singer/songwriters to bear, in this case, founder Alex Woodard will be joined by Molly Jenson, Nena Anderson, Jack Tempchin and others at La Paloma Theatre, in Encinitas. Meanwhile, the Casbah has a show with hip-hop producer Blockhead, Motel Radio bring some sweet Americana vibes to Soda Bar -- with my pal Michael McGraw supporting -- and the Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra bring the holiday robot vibes to the Vinyl Junkies Record Shack for a free show for kids and adults of all ages
Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019:
- Between the Buried and Me, Chon, Intervals @ The Observatory North Park
- Blockhead, Eliot Lipp @ Casbah
- Motel Radio, Long Lost Suns, Michael McGraw & the Tin Rattlers @ Soda Bar
- For the Sender: Alex Woodard, Molly Jenson, Nena Anderson, Jack Tempchin, Sean Watkins, Graham Nancarrow, Nancarrow @ La Paloma Theatre, Encinitas
- Satanic Pupeteer Orchestra, Lion Cut @ Vinyl Junkies Record Shack (7 p.m., all ages, free)
- Femme Fetale, DJ Camilla Robina, Nastea @ Bar Pink
- Doug & the Slugz, the Take, Spirit of 83, Rat City Riot @ Ken Club
- Velvet Acid Christ, Inva//id, Wardrobe @ Space
- Mr Roboto Techno Party @ Blonde
- Montalban Quintet @ Panama 66
- Kool Keith, Myoe & Jkrunk, T-Chronic, the Bermuda @ Music Box
- Which One's Pink (Pink Floyd Tribute) @ The Magnolia
- California Rangers @ Pour House (5pm)
- Martine & the Big Nativity Scene @ Pour House (9pm)
- Holiday Bookstore @ La Jolla Athenaeum
- As I Lay Dying, After the Burial, Emmure @ SOMA
- Randy, Lay Low, The Go Heads @ Che Cafe
- Noel Noel @ Copley Symphony Hall
- Northern Lights @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Cocoa With Santa @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Carols By Candlelight @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Infinite Shrug, Poor, Tardigrade @ Black Cat Bar
- Ginger Cowgirl @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- The Dave Gleason Trio @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- Joe Guevara's Be A Star Piano Bar @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (9pm-12am)
- Blink-180TRUE @ The Holding Company
- Anna Danes & Friends in "Home for the Holidays!" @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Downtown (Seattle), the Stalins of Sound, Batlords, Them Cuts @ Tower Bar (9 p.m.)
- Sounds Cool Collective @ De Oro Mine Co
- Gospel Brunch @ Quartyard
- Doah's Daydream, Black Leather Couch, Blaze @ Lestat's
- Three Lane @ Moonshine Beach
- Young Guns @ Moonshine Flats
- Kim Wilson's Blues All-Stars w/ the Aces featuring Michele Lundeen @ Winston's (4 p.m.)
- Shakedown String Band @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Punks 4 Change @ Til-Two Club
- Louis Valenzuela @ Seven Grand
- Jonah Matranga (Far), Fake Figures, Open Hand @ Brick By Brick
- Jet West @ The Rabbit Hole (10 p.m.)
- Sit With Santa @ The Rabbit Hole (1-4 p.m.)
- Jerome Dawson & Wazabe Blue @ Mr. Peabody's (4 p.m.)
- Naked Shorts @ Mr. Peabody's (8:30 p.m.)
- Solitary Diamonds @ Wildwood Crossing
- Club Sabbat @ The Merrow
- Noches Tropical with Resident DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Adan Castaneda Art Show @ Border X Brewing (6pm)
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Strictly Business w/ DJs Heminguey & Gabe Vega @ The Office
- Sleepwalking @ Manhattan Bar
- The Naked I @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- A Perfect Tool (Perfect Circle/Tool tribute), Oceans (Pearl Jam tribute) @ 710 Beach Club
- JD Crawford Band @ Renegade
- Rising Star @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Sue Palmer @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Caliber, DJ Pocket @ V Lounge, Viejas Casino
- Marcel East, DJ Pocket @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Sleeping Giant Music @ Park & Rec
- Butts Ta Nuts with DJs Jason Waterfalls, Julz, Kev Mighty @ El Dorado
- LSDREAM @ Bassmnt
- Ardalan @ Bang Bang
- House2ourselves present: Home Alone, Blond:ish @ Spin
- Serious Guise @ Navajo Live
- Guitar Shorty, Triple Deez @ Ramona Mainstage
- AUF Presents: Umbrella Nights #11 ft. Umbrella Family All Night @ Kava Lounge