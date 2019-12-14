Buried Treasure

For the Sender has become quite an event over the last few years, and putting together a special holiday edition seems only natural. The idea is that singer/songwriters take old letters and correspondence and create songs from the stories they hold. The organizers bring some of the best and brightest singer/songwriters to bear, in this case, founder Alex Woodard will be joined by Molly Jenson, Nena Anderson, Jack Tempchin and others at La Paloma Theatre, in Encinitas. Meanwhile, the Casbah has a show with hip-hop producer Blockhead, Motel Radio bring some sweet Americana vibes to Soda Bar -- with my pal Michael McGraw supporting -- and the Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra bring the holiday robot vibes to the Vinyl Junkies Record Shack for a free show for kids and adults of all ages

Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019: