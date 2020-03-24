Blink-182 Gives Social Love to Coronavirus Parody “Wash My Hands Again”

Last week, local pop-punk band Infinite Signal released an acoustic parody of Blink-182's “What's My Age Again?” The video features two members of the trio, Kelly Kent and Eli Ollila, singing their version, called “Wash My Hands Again.”

The video, which has now been posted by Infinite Signal via Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, where it has more than 22,000 combined views and counting. The clip got an extra boost when they were liked and shared by Tom DeLonge and the Blink-182's Instagram and Facebook accounts, which garnered a hundreds of thousands of likes.

“It’s important to note that we are taking COVID-19 seriously," Kent said, while thanking supporters, in a follow-up video on Faceboo. "And we are aware of the severity of the virus. However, in uncertain and difficult times like these, it’s also important to laugh.”

"Wash My Hands Again":



I can’t go out, and it’s a Friday night

I’m stuck at home, and I’m not feeling right

I ordered some takeout, not even wearing pants

I listen to the CDC

You’ve gotta stay at least 6 feet away from me

Dont wanna catch the Covid

Just wanna quarantine and be alone

Stay the hell away from away from me

My friends say I should wash my hands

Wash my hands again

Wash my hands again

It’s been a month, I’m sick of being home

I’m running out of toilet paper rolls

Made sure to overstock but now it’s going stale

I’m running out of sanity



You’ve gotta stay at least 6 feet away from me

Dont wanna catch the Covid

Just wanna quarantine and be alone

Stay the hell away from away from me

My friends say I should wash my hands

Wash my hands again

Wash my hands again