Casbah

And Banjo Was Their Name-Oh

Boy Named Banjo play their Casbah debut on Tuesday.

By Rosemary Bystrak

Some band names have complicated origin stories, while other names are so on the nose that I bet I can just say Boy Named Banjo is playing and you're pretty safe to assume you're going to get some good ol' Nashvillian Americana at the Casbah. The five-piece band will get you stomping your feet with a smile on your face. Meanwhile, the Ben Harper-produced Anti Records singer/songwriter Christopher Paul Stelling brings gorgeous tunes to Soda Bar, and the Belly Up hosts a Bowie celebration. Pro tip, The Bowie alumni are also playing Saturday night, but that one's sold out, so if this is a show you must see, don't wait on tickets for for Tuesday night or they, too, could be gone.

Sounds Like San Diego: March 3

  • Boy Named Banjo @ Casbah
  • Christopher Paul Stelling, Turnrow Saints @ Soda Bar
  • A Bowie Celebration: Bowie Alumni Play "Diamond Dogs" & "Ziggy Stardust" @ Belly Up
  • 91x Loudspeaker's Tim Pyles presents Chaos and Order, Offshore Impact, Port City Boat Crew @ The Merrow
  • Tiki Tuesday, with Dave Gleason and Dawn Mink @ Bar Pink
  • Burlap the Sac, Moxi & Loon, Aempire @ Music Box
  • Audrey Haddard @ Panama 66
  • The Tourmaliners @ Tio Leo's
  • Green River Blues, Long Lost Suns, Heirgloom @ Winston's (9 p.m.)
  • Reggae Tuesdaze, with Ease Up & Top Stock @ The Holding Company
  • Techno Tuesdays, with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
  • James Gossett @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
  • Jazz Music Showcase @ Fast Times
  • Bluesday Tuesday Open Blues Jam @ Winston's (6 p.m.)
  • Graham Gillot @ Crossroads, House of Blues
  • Family Loteria, with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
  • Charlie Arbelaez presents the Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
  • Adams Gone Funky: Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
  • Lyrical Exchange (open mic) @ Queen Bee's
  • Trans_Conduit @ The Kraken 
  • Night Shift, with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
  • DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
  • The Works Jam @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
  • Semisi Open Mic @ Wildwood Crossing
  • Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado

