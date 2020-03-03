And Banjo Was Their Name-Oh

Some band names have complicated origin stories, while other names are so on the nose that I bet I can just say Boy Named Banjo is playing and you're pretty safe to assume you're going to get some good ol' Nashvillian Americana at the Casbah. The five-piece band will get you stomping your feet with a smile on your face. Meanwhile, the Ben Harper-produced Anti Records singer/songwriter Christopher Paul Stelling brings gorgeous tunes to Soda Bar, and the Belly Up hosts a Bowie celebration. Pro tip, The Bowie alumni are also playing Saturday night, but that one's sold out, so if this is a show you must see, don't wait on tickets for for Tuesday night or they, too, could be gone.

Sounds Like San Diego: March 3