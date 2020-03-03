And Banjo Was Their Name-Oh

Some band names have complicated origin stories, while other names are so on the nose that I bet I can just say Boy Named Banjo is playing and you're pretty safe to assume you're going to get some good ol' Nashvillian Americana at the Casbah. The five-piece band will get you stomping your feet with a smile on your face. Meanwhile, the Ben Harper-produced Anti Records singer/songwriter Christopher Paul Stelling brings gorgeous tunes to Soda Bar, and the Belly Up hosts a Bowie celebration. Pro tip, The Bowie alumni are also playing Saturday night, but that one's sold out, so if this is a show you must see, don't wait on tickets for for Tuesday night or they, too, could be gone.
Sounds Like San Diego: March 3
- Boy Named Banjo @ Casbah
- Christopher Paul Stelling, Turnrow Saints @ Soda Bar
- A Bowie Celebration: Bowie Alumni Play "Diamond Dogs" & "Ziggy Stardust" @ Belly Up
- 91x Loudspeaker's Tim Pyles presents Chaos and Order, Offshore Impact, Port City Boat Crew @ The Merrow
- Tiki Tuesday, with Dave Gleason and Dawn Mink @ Bar Pink
- Burlap the Sac, Moxi & Loon, Aempire @ Music Box
- Audrey Haddard @ Panama 66
- The Tourmaliners @ Tio Leo's
- Green River Blues, Long Lost Suns, Heirgloom @ Winston's (9 p.m.)
- Reggae Tuesdaze, with Ease Up & Top Stock @ The Holding Company
- Techno Tuesdays, with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- James Gossett @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Jazz Music Showcase @ Fast Times
- Bluesday Tuesday Open Blues Jam @ Winston's (6 p.m.)
- Graham Gillot @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Family Loteria, with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Charlie Arbelaez presents the Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
- Adams Gone Funky: Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Lyrical Exchange (open mic) @ Queen Bee's
- Trans_Conduit @ The Kraken
- Night Shift, with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- The Works Jam @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Semisi Open Mic @ Wildwood Crossing
- Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado