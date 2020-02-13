A Perfect Murder By Death

The end of the week is fast approaching, so I hereby use my authority to tell you to take Valentine's Day off and give yourself a big Thursday night. Murder By Death celebrates 20 years of their dark Americana vibes with a show at the Belly Up. The band has always had these great sing-alongs and the music will make you feel like you're in an old-timey saloon with gunslingers and all, and with SaintSeneca opening the show, it's gonna be a good one. Around town, Miniature Tigers bring their dreamy synth-pop to Soda Bar, and Burger Records artist Part Time brings some early '80s pop vibes to the Casbah.
Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 13, 2020
- Murder By Death, Saintseneca @ Belly Up
- Miniature Tigers, Katzù Oso, Unsound Sunday @ Soda Bar
- SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation "No Rules" Tour, with Young Dolph & Key Glock @ Music Box
- Part Time, Gary Wilson & the Blind Dates, Bryson Cone @ Casbah
- Chief Sweat @ Bar Pink
- Warish, Pharlee, Kids in Heat @ Pour House
- The Miles, Widowmade, Creepseed @ The Merrow
- Jazz Night @ North Park Brewing Company
- Hawktail @ Del Mar Town Hall
- Hours; A Deer, A Horse, Dream Burglar @ Whistle Stop
- Taide Pineda @ Metl
- The Rookies, Sideshow, Remain in Vain @ Til-Two Club
- Ramon Ayala @ House of Blues
- Nappy Roots @ The Holding Company
- Lorraine Castellanos @ Panama 66
- Living Single '90s Valentines Party @ U-31
- Stoney B Blues Band @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Mercedes Moore Blues Party @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- James Allen @ Mr. Peabody's
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- DJ Bingo @ De Oro Mine Co
- Good Ol Boys @ The Rabbit Hole
- Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Dark Alley Dogs, Hang Zeros, the Howlin Roosters @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- DJ Qure @ The Office
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Mr. Hek & Profile @ El Dorado
- The Turquoise Room Soul Organization @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Chunk @ The Kraken
- Thursday Night Swing @ Queen Bee's
- Open Jam, with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- Gino & the Lone Gunmen @ Tio Leo's
- Les Allen & City Limits Band @ Renegade
- Casual Yak, Russell Ramo with Buss @ 710 Beach Club