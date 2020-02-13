A Perfect Murder By Death

The end of the week is fast approaching, so I hereby use my authority to tell you to take Valentine's Day off and give yourself a big Thursday night. Murder By Death celebrates 20 years of their dark Americana vibes with a show at the Belly Up. The band has always had these great sing-alongs and the music will make you feel like you're in an old-timey saloon with gunslingers and all, and with SaintSeneca opening the show, it's gonna be a good one. Around town, Miniature Tigers bring their dreamy synth-pop to Soda Bar, and Burger Records artist Part Time brings some early '80s pop vibes to the Casbah.

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 13, 2020