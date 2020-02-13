belly up

A Perfect Murder By Death

Murder By Death celebrate 20 years of their dark Americana vibes with a show at the Belly Up on Thursday night

By Rosemary Bystrak

Murder By Death 31
Vito Di Stefano

The end of the week is fast approaching, so I hereby use my authority to tell you to take Valentine's Day off and give yourself a big Thursday night. Murder By Death celebrates 20 years of their dark Americana vibes with a show at the Belly Up. The band has always had these great sing-alongs and the music will make you feel like you're in an old-timey saloon with gunslingers and all, and with SaintSeneca opening the show, it's gonna be a good one. Around town, Miniature Tigers bring their dreamy synth-pop to Soda Bar, and Burger Records artist Part Time brings some early '80s pop vibes to the Casbah.

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 13, 2020

  • Murder By Death, Saintseneca @ Belly Up
  • Miniature Tigers, Katzù Oso, Unsound Sunday @ Soda Bar
  • SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation "No Rules" Tour, with Young Dolph & Key Glock @ Music Box
  • Part Time, Gary Wilson & the Blind Dates, Bryson Cone @ Casbah
  • Chief Sweat @ Bar Pink
  • Warish, Pharlee, Kids in Heat @ Pour House  
  • The Miles, Widowmade, Creepseed @ The Merrow
  • Jazz Night @ North Park Brewing Company
  • Hawktail @ Del Mar Town Hall
  • Hours; A Deer, A Horse, Dream Burglar @ Whistle Stop 
  • Taide Pineda @ Metl
  • The Rookies, Sideshow, Remain in Vain @ Til-Two Club
  • Ramon Ayala @ House of Blues
  • Nappy Roots @ The Holding Company
  • Lorraine Castellanos @ Panama 66
  • Living Single '90s Valentines Party @ U-31
  • Stoney B Blues Band @ Crossroads, House of Blues
  • Mercedes Moore Blues Party @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
  • James Allen @ Mr. Peabody's
  • Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
  • DJ Bingo @ De Oro Mine Co 
  • Good Ol Boys @ The Rabbit Hole
  • Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
  • Dark Alley Dogs, Hang Zeros, the Howlin Roosters @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
  • DJ Qure @ The Office
  • Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
  • Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
  • Mr. Hek & Profile @ El Dorado
  • The Turquoise Room Soul Organization @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
  • Chunk @ The Kraken 
  • Thursday Night Swing @ Queen Bee's
  • Open Jam, with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
  • Gino & the Lone Gunmen @ Tio Leo's
  • Les Allen & City Limits Band @ Renegade
  • Casual Yak, Russell Ramo with Buss @ 710 Beach Club

