A Downs Family Affair

St. Patrick's Day isn't until Tuesday, but there are certain things the holiday brings: green beer, people who mock green beer, and performances by yhe Downs Family. I think my own first Down's Family show was nearly 25 years ago, so to say they're experts in Irish-punk vibes is an understatement. We could all use some levity right about now, and Bar Pink is a great place to find it on Saturday. Green beer is not included, but I bet the ladies behind the bar will have some themed concoctions. Around town, blues rocker Patrick Sweany is at Soda Bar, self-promotion machines Hocus play Metl, and the Gift Machine plays the Pour House.
Many shows scheduled in and around San Diego have been postponed or cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Music fans are advised to check with a venue prior to attending a show to determine its status. -- Ed.
Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, March 14, 2020
- Patrick Sweany, Dirty Streets @ Soda Bar
- Downs Family, Pinkeye, Ypsitucky @ Bar Pink ($5)
- South Park Walkabout - Tre3Beatles @ Whistle Stop (4 p.m.)
- Booty Bassment with DJs Dmitri & Rob Moran @ Whistle Stop
- Una Noche de Rock En Tu Idioma contra '80s New Wave @ Space
- Mr. Roboto Techno Party @ Blonde
- The Garners @ Panama 66
- The Gift Machine North by North, Nowhereland @ Pour House
- Hocus, Ventralis, Art Disposal @ Metl
- Pre-St. Paddy’s Party with Jam Packed @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd, 2-4 p.m.)
- Cugino, Middle Parts @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd., 8-10 p.m.)
- '80s Nightmare Band @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Magical Animals, Grand Curator, Wave Parade @ Black Cat Bar
- The Dave Gleason Trio @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- JD Crawford @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- Totally '80s Live: The Motels, Bow Wow Wow, When In Rome II @ House of Blues
- James Tormé in "Something Cool!" @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Otzi (Oakland), Gritos, DJ Camilla Rosina @ Tower Bar
- The Bad Addicts @ De Oro Mine Co
- Collapsing Stars @ Bancroft Bar ($5)
- The Routine @ The Rabbit Hole
- James Berkley, Cassidy Paige, Bella Kaye @ Lestat's
- Country Brunch Live with Sickstring Outlaws @ House of Blues
- Georgia Chrome @ Moonshine Beach
- Andrew Velez @ Moonshine Flats
- Aris Weatherby, Bumpasonic @ The Kraken
- Carlos Rock Experience @ Winston's (2 p.m.)
- Frequency 1 @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- Easy Wind (Grateful Dead Cover Band) @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Freedom Hawk, Great Electric Quest, Desert Suns, Into the Fuzz @ Til-Two Club
- Thee Champagne Band @ Rank & File, Sycuan Casino
- Wacken Metal Battle 2020—San Diego, Round 2, Mortar, Manic, Dead Serial Killers, Blackcast @ Brick By Brick
- Rolling Heartbreakers @ Wildwood Crossing
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Strictly St. Patrick's w/DJs Heminguey & Gabe Vega @ The Office
- Bonvile @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Beso SD Latinx Night @ Park & Rec
- Cumbia Night with DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Woke Up Dead (Megadeth Tribute), Far Beyond Hostile (Pantera Tribute) @ 710 Beach Club (9 p.m.)
- Whiskey Ridge @ Renegade
- Honeysuckle Rose @ Mr. Peabody's (4pm)
- SDML presents the Amalgamated @ Manhattan Bar
- DJ Bacon Bits @ U-31
- Detroit Underground @ Tio Leo's
- Wildside @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (8 p.m.)
- Tradewinds @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (8 p.m.)
- Dr Runoko Rashidi: A Tribute to the Queens of Africa @ World Beat Center
- DJ Ms. Mo @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Butts Ta Nuts with DJs Jason Waterfalls, Julz, Kev Mighty @ El Dorado
- ARMNHMR @ Bassmnt
- Desert Hearts presents: Back to the Future w/ the DH Crew @ Spin
- Family Reunion & Hive Mind Presents: The Butterflies n' The Bees @ Spin (3 p.m.)
- Serious Guise @ Navajo Live
- DJ Wellman @ FLUXX
- Holi Hai! Glow Party @ Kava Lounge