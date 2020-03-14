A Downs Family Affair

St. Patrick's Day isn't until Tuesday, but there are certain things the holiday brings: green beer, people who mock green beer, and performances by yhe Downs Family. I think my own first Down's Family show was nearly 25 years ago, so to say they're experts in Irish-punk vibes is an understatement. We could all use some levity right about now, and Bar Pink is a great place to find it on Saturday. Green beer is not included, but I bet the ladies behind the bar will have some themed concoctions. Around town, blues rocker Patrick Sweany is at Soda Bar, self-promotion machines Hocus play Metl, and the Gift Machine plays the Pour House.

Many shows scheduled in and around San Diego have been postponed or cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Music fans are advised to check with a venue prior to attending a show to determine its status. -- Ed.

Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, March 14, 2020