91x’s Tim Pyles Programs SoundDiego’s Pandemic Playlist

Here are 10 songs to keep you happy at home, San Diego, all from acts with local roots. You can play our SoundDiego YouTube Playlist here.

"He's a Chef," by Rocket From the Crypt: Recorded for the children's television show "Yo Gabba Gabba." I felt this was appropriate since everyone is cooking more and it's been my theme song lately for that exact reason as of lately. You can support the band with a merch purch.

"Red Fox Room," by the Dragons: The Dragons were one San Diego's finest rock & roll bands ever, somewhere between the Ramones and New York Dolls. This video was directed by Mark Habegger and shot in downtown San Diego, the Casbah and the Red Fox Room in the Lafayette Hotel. You can buy a vinyl record here.

"Still Waiting," by the Greyboy All-Stars: This track is off their 2007 release, "What Happened to Television?" Funk, groove and soul from the SD legends. Frontman Karl Denson is now a touring member of the Rolling Stones -- hope they get back to it soon. And who doesn't love puppets? Keep up with the band and buy some merch at their site.

"Power to the People," by the B-Side Players: Music By local mastermind Tommy Dubs, featuring Latanya Lockett & Brian Jordan. B-Side Players have been representing the Barrio longer than I can remember. Bandleader Karlos Paez, who will be featured in an upcoming episode of the SoundDiego podcast, is a beacon of his people. Click here to support Paez and the players.

"Boomerang," by Headphone: A band that makes you want to dance, pretend that no one is watching. They make their music in a secret shack in Point Loma. You know what to do.

"Break Me," by the Frets: I love this band partly because of their British frontman and, man, partly because of how hard they hustle as a band. Please support them if you can; it's got to be hard when you can't play shows.

"Young and Dumb," by Ready Set Survive: Pop-rock punk from a hardworking local band that puts together the Palapalooza podcast. I miss their pool parties -- you'll see what I mean in the clip. Check out their Bandcamp here.

"Falling (For You)," by Lost Dakota: This song is currently the Local Break on 91X and can be heard several times daily. Support the band here.

"I Don't Make Me," by Ignant Benches: If the Arctic Monkeys and the Strokes had a baby, you'd get South Bay's Ignant Benches. They may be one of San Diego's best young bands, but they are definitely one of San Diego youngest bands. The boys got a merch store.

"Motor Oil," by Fashion Jackson: The buzz this band has created in SD is palpable. They give back sooo much to the scene it's ridiculous. They don't have much, but they have this.