Five Finger Death Punch Knock Out Viejas Arena

The Las Vegas heavy metal quintet headlines Viejas Arena on April 19, 2020

By Rutger Rosenborg

Five Finger Death Punch by Alex Matthews
Alex Matthews

Las Vegas heavy metal quintet Five Finger Death Punch are set to headline Viejas Arena on April 19, 2020, following up their July 25, 2018, show at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.

The band, composed of Zoltan Bathory, Ivan Moody, Jason Hook, Chris Kael and Charlie Engen, formed in 2005, deriving their name from kung fu cinema.

While they have yet to land a Grammy Award win, they've scored a number of alternative and metal music awards, from Metal Hammer Golden Gods to Loudwire.

On Feb. 28, 2020, the band will release their eighth studio album, "F8," which means you'll have a couple of months to practice headbanging to the new songs.

And you can start making your plans now, because tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m.

Five Finger Death Punch headline Viejas Arena on April 19, 2020. Get tickets here.

Rutger Ansley Rosenborg is an editor and digital marketer at NBC's SoundDiego. Find out more here.

