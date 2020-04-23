2020 Bayfest Canceled

Back in February, Mikey Beltran, aka Mikey Beats, sent out a press release for Bayfest 2020, a massive reggae and roots festival held annually in May at the Embarcadero Marina Park North. That announcement, though just two months back, now feels like a lifetime ago.

This week, a refrain we've been hearing a lot lately was repeated: “At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to have to change things up,” a message from Beltran began. According to the announcement, the Port of San Diego directed that all events on its properties scheduled through June 30 were to be postponed or canceled. As a result, Bayfest will be back in 2021.

The single-stage event had been scheduled this year for May 30, with a lineup featuring Stick Figure, Collie Buddz, The Movement, Cut Chemist with Chali 2na, Iya Terra and Vana Liya.

“We have the show of my dreams lined up, and we’re determined to share it with my San Diego brethren this year or next, when we will need it the most,” Mikey Beats said in the news release.

Fans who purchased tickets are encouraged to hold on to them for the 2021 event: “We are confident fans of our festival and the artists playing understand that moving to next year would be better for all parties at this point so everyone can attend in confidence.”

For fans who purchased tickets and can't attend next year or would like a refund, requests must be made to organizers by May 30, 2020. Instructions for refunds were sent to all ticketbuyers from Ticketweb earlier this week.

“We will have Bayfest in our typical ‘Resort Living’ style at our home at Embarcadero on June 2021 (date TBD) and while we will take a year off, we can’t wait to see you next year," the hopeful Mikey Beats stated in the release.