2019: A Year of Music in Photos By Alex Matthews, Tim Fears, Rick Ward, Allyson Ta, Andy Tran and Fatima Kelley • Published 1 hour ago 2019 was a banner year for live music in San Diego — and we've got the photos to prove it. 22 photos 1/22 It all kicked off in a huge way on Jan. 29, when thousands of San Diego fans turned out to say goodbye to Elton John during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour stop at Pechanga Arena. The platinum-selling Grammy-winning legend treated fans to a 24-song mega-set that we'll never forget — see more photos from the show here. 2/22 Alex Matthews Just one day after performing at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, chart-topping rap star Travis Scott transformed Pechanga Arena into his own "Astroworld" carnival on Feb. 4 — and quite possibly delivered the best concert of the year (check out our full photo gallery here). 3/22 Alex Matthews 'Everything not saved will be lost': After three years away, U.K. alt-rock group Foals left it all on the floor at the Observatory North Park on March 23, with a truly bombastic show (more photos here). 4/22 'Say it out loud': At their April 19 Observatory North Park show, the Interrupters delivered all the ska-punk San Diego could handle and proved why they're one of the best live bands around. View more of Alex Matthews' photos from the concert here. 5/22 Fatima Kelley Earl Sweatshirt busted out more than just 'Some Rap Songs' at SOMA on April 27 — the reclusive LA-based rapper's rare San Diego performance blew the minds of everyone there. What a show. (See more of Fatima Kelley's photos here). 6/22 Support 'local' music: Local Natives delivered a gorgeous, commanding set of heartfelt indie-rock/pop at the Observatory North Park on June 19 (their concerts are nothing short of legendary). Also, check out their latest album "Violet Street" now — here's more of Allyson Ta's photos from the show. 7/22 Allyson Ta Billie Eilish — already one of the music world's biggest artists at only 18 years old — took SDSU's Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre by storm on July 13. Check out Allyson Ta's full photo gallery from the show here. 8/22 Andy Tran One of the most beloved pop singer/songwriters of her generation, Carly Rae Jepsen rolled out hits galore at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay on Aug. 8 — see the rest of Andy Tran's photos from the show here. 9/22 Allyson Ta Country/pop/disco queen Kacey Musgraves had a packed Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre crowd reveling in the 'golden hour' of her long-awaited San Diego show on Aug. 22 (see more photos here). 10/22 Alex Matthews Of course, who could forget the three-day extravaganza that is Kaaboo? Snoop Dogg, Dave Matthews Band, Kings of Leon and dozens more packed the fairgrounds Sept. 13-16 — see more of our photos from Day 1 here and Day 2-3 here. 11/22 Rick Ward 'Miracle Man': Oliver Tree's long-awaited San Diego show on Sept. 28 had the Observatory North Park positively buzzing — and if his social posts are any indication, it may have been his last tour ever. (Check out Rick Ward's photos here). 12/22 Alex Matthews Multi-Grammy-winning alt-rock group MANÁ brought their Rayando El Sol tour to North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sept. 29, and we already can't wait for their next show in town. (See more photos from the show here) 13/22 Rick Ward Worship your Idles: The critically acclaimed U.K. group returned to San Diego for the second time this year for a sold-out, incendiary show at the Observatory North Park on Oct. 7. If you missed 'em, you messed up. See more photos here. 14/22 Alex Matthews Lana Del Rey was simply transcendent during her long-awaited Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre show on Oct. 11 — be sure to check out her album-of-the-year contender "Norman F---ing Rockwell" now and see more photos from her San Diego show here. 15/22 Rick Ward Pop-punk stalwarts the Story So Far brought along hometown surf-punk heroes the Frights (pictured) for their Observatory North Park show on Oct. 24. Any time we get a chance to catch our local buds live, we jump at it — see more of Rick Ward's photos from the show here. 16/22 Alex Matthews Rocket From The Crypt returned just in time (decked out in Heaven's Gate member garb) to raise their on-again, off-again Halloween show tradition from the dead — a musical monster bash broke out at House of Blues on Oct. 25 with LA Witch, Ceremony, Death Valley Girls, El Vez, and more. Check out our gallery from the show here. 17/22 Andy Tran Acclaimed singer/songwriter Steve Lacy (of The Internet) eased into the Observatory North Park recently with a gorgeous collection of alt-R&B/neo-soul songs from his debut studio album "Apollo XXI." See more of Andy Tran's photos here. 18/22 Rick Ward The second annual Dia de los Deftones took over Petco's Park at the Park on Nov. 2, with an eclectic lineup featuring Deftones, Megan Thee Stallion, Chvrches, Gojira and more. Check out Rick Ward's photos from the event here, and read our interview with Deftones frontman Chino Moreno while you're at it. 19/22 Rick Ward Let it snow: House of Blues hosted the incomparable hometown Latina rap star Snow Tha Product on Nov. 8 — and it was inarguably one of the best of the year (see Rick Ward's photos here). 20/22 Fatima Kelley Mexican star Gloria Trevi and Colombian pop singer Karol G's joint show on Nov. 10 had an entire Viejas Arena crowd dancing in their seats. See the rest of our photos here. 21/22 Rick Ward The inaugural Wonderfront Festival stormed downtown's waterfront on Nov. 22-24 with Slightly Stoopid, MGMT, Phantogram, Miguel, Amine, Migos, Vince Staples, and many others (including high-flying San Diego rock n' rollers the Schizophonics, pictured). See more photos from Day 1 here, Day 2 here, and Day 3 here. 22/22 Tim Fears While it wasn't exactly the last show of the year, Angel Olsen's unforgettable performance at the Observatory North Park on Dec. 3 basically wrapped up 2019 on a soaring high note (see more of Tim Fears' photos from the show here). We'll see you at a show next year, San Diego!