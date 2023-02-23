It's Now Tougher For Automakers to Get Safe Vehicle Awards

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) pumped the brakes for 2023 on the number of safety awards it gives out this year to automakers.

The IIHS raised the standards for side crash protection, pedestrian crash prevention, and headlights. As a result, only 48 models qualified for the awards compared to more than a hundred last year.

The organization challenged automakers to improve side crash protection. The updated crash test involves 82% more energy than the original test.

To earn the top Safety Pick Plus Award this year, vehicles needed to earn high marks in nighttime pedestrian front crash prevention tests.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

And of course, headlights are important to see potential hazards on the road in front of you. To earn the top safety picks awards this year, it was required for vehicles to come standard with headlights that scored acceptable or good in the IIHS tests.

So who are the big winners this year?

Toyota and Lexus's brands earned the most awards with 15 in total.

Honda and Acura drove home with eight while Mazda grabbed six.

You could see here all 48 models that went home with awards. The awards could help you out if you’re in the market for a car or just want to know how safe is your current ride.