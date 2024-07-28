The following content is presented by Nissan. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC stations news staff. Click here to learn more about Nissan.

In our Thrill Makers in Paris series, we’ll highlight some of the summer Olympics biggest competitions. More than just focusing on the teams, we’ll look at the colleges from which these athletes hail.

The U.S. women’s water polo team, a formidable force at the 2024 Paris Olympics seeking to win their fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal, is a testament to the enduring legacy of Southern California’s powerhouse institutions, USC and UCLA. In fact, you’d have to go back 13 years to find an NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championship that doesn’t include at least one of the schools. These universities have long been the breeding grounds for top-tier water polo talent, and this year’s Olympic roster is no exception, featuring standout athletes who have honed their skills in the Golden State’s premier programs like Maddie Musselman and Rachel Fattal.

With its ample sunshine and a deep-rooted water culture, California’s dominance in water polo is unsurprising. The warm climate and access to world-class facilities create an ideal environment for nurturing young talent. Additionally, the competitive high school leagues and youth programs in California set the stage for these athletes to develop their skills early on, often leading them to pursue careers at USC or UCLA, where they refine their abilities competing across the country at the highest collegiate level.

Among the stars of the team competing in Paris this year are UCLA’s Maddie Musselman and Rachel Fattal, both of whom bring unparalleled experience and skill to the pool. With two Olympic gold medals and an Olympic MVP title under her belt, Musselman is a driving force on the team; she combines agility with precision, and often outmaneuvers opponents with her quick reflexes and sharp game sense. Musselman’s childhood aspirations truly encapsulate the California water culture that inspires so many young athletes:

“I actually wrote in my sixth-grade yearbook, before I went on to Middle School, that I wanted to be an Olympic Water Polo player,” she shared with NBCLocal. “That’s when that dream started for me.”

Also a key player and alumna of UCLA is Rachel Fattal. Joining Musselman, Fattal is representing the U.S. in her third Olympics and her leadership skills have been instrumental to the team’s success. Alongside her are Emily Ausmus from USC, making her Olympic debut, and veteran Kaleigh Gilchrist, who also happens to be a professional surfer. Leading the defensive zone is USC alumna and goalkeeper Amanda Longan whose exceptional reflexes and shot-blocking abilities earned her NCAA National Player of the Year 2018. In addition to her Olympic duties, Longan also serves the UCLA women’s water polo team as an assistant coach.

Maggie Steffens, another California-bred athlete, deserves special mention for her contributions both in and out of the pool. While her athletic prowess and relentless competitive spirit have made an undeniable impact on women’s water polo, she also managed to invigorate the sport in an unconventional way. Like a true millennial, she implored the public to support the U.S. Women’s team and women’s sports overall in a heart-felt Instagram post, inadvertently recruiting rapper and grammy-winner Flavor Flav in the process.

Known more for his larger-than-life personality than for championing women’s sports, the legendary New York hip hop artist and self-proclaimed “girl-dad” felt compelled to advocate for the Steffens and her teammates. Flavor Flav quickly arranged to sponsor the U.S. squad and serve as their official hype man.

“I got daughters and I know what it feels like to be competitive but yet not recognized for what you do,” he told NBC Olympics. “Women’s water polo is not really a big popular sport like basketball or football, but I would love to see the sport grow because I like watching it be played. That's why I stepped in and decided to help these girls out. It’s all about giving back.”

The unexpected support from legendary rapper is bringing new energy to the team and widespread visibility to the sport, highlighting Steffen’s ability to lead and inspire in the name of a common cause. With Flavor Flav’s help, the U.S. women’s water polo team is poised to make a splash in Paris, representing not just the strength of the West Coast but also the unifying power of sport across diverse cultural backgrounds.

Catch full Olympic coverage on NBC and Peacock, including the Women’s Water Polo match against Spain on Monday, July 29 at 9:35 a.m. ET as they seek to win their fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.