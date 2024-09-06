When is the 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony? Date, time, location

The competition will soon come to a close in Paris.

Fresh off a thrilling 2024 Olympics, the French capital has played host to the Paralympic Games. The quadrennial event has been packed with thrilling action, world records and plenty more, and it will soon officially hand things off to Los Angeles for 2028.

With the Paralympic torch set to go out, here's everything about the 2024 Closing Ceremony:

When is the 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony?

The 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony is set for Sunday, Sept 8.

What time is the 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony?

The 2024 Closing Ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will take place at Stade de France, the country’s national stadium.

How to watch the 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony

Coverage of the 2024 Closing Ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT and will air live on CNBC and stream live on Peacock.

