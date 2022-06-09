Jan. 6 Hearings

Stream NBC 7's Coverage of Congressional Hearings Into Jan. 6 Riots

NBC News will provide special coverage of the Congressional hearings into the Jan. 6 Capitol riots -- and NBC 7 will have immediate local reaction

Graphic reading Jan. 6 hearings

Congress will begin hearings into the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill Thursday — and you can watch it live on NBC 7.

Following the hearings, NBC 7 will air a 7 p.m. newscast, including a special report by NBC 7's Alexis Rivas. She will gather local experts for their immediate reaction to the hearings, and we'll cover the other important news of the day.

Our afternoon and evening programming lineup is changing to accommodate the coverage. Here's what to expect:

  • 4 p.m.: NBC 7 News at 4 p.m.
  • 4:30 p.m.: NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
  • 5 -7 p.m.: NBC News Special The January 6th Hearings: The House Investigates
  • 7 p.m.: NBC 7 News at 7 p.m.
  • 8 p.m.: Wheel of Fortune
  • 8:30 p.m.: Jeopardy!
