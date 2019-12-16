Inspirational Teacher of the Month Information Page

By Samantha Dorman

The San Diego County Office of Education presents NBC 7 San Diego’s Inspirational Teacher of the Month.

Who Is an Inspirational Teacher?

An Inspirational teacher is a dedicated educator who brings their energy, enthusiasm and creativity to the classroom every day.  The Inspirational teacher faces challenges with ingenuity and is constantly evolving their practices to adapt to the student’s educational needs.

They are held in high esteem by their peers and students, and set an inspiring example through their community service.  An Inspirational teacher truly makes a difference in San Diego!

