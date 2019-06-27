Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
SportsWrap
The Scene
Entertainment
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Coachella 2020 Lineup
Porn Scheme
Immigration
La Jolla Proposal
US Airstrike
Alex Trebek
Expand
Video
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Breakfast Buzz
Military
Politically Speaking
Local Business Spotlight
Inspirational Teacher of the Month
Traffic
California
U.S. & World
Weather
Investigations
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
SoundDiego
California Live
SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us