'Like Driving Into Hell': Bonsall Resident Describes Lilac Fire

Bonsall resident Jerry Vasquez returned to his home amid the Lilac Fire to gather some belongings and his cat. He described the scene as he entered his neighborhood to NBC 7's Audra Stafford: "It looked very eerie, very dark and overcast. It's almost like driving into hell." (Published 46 minutes ago)

Bonsall resident Jerry Vasquez returned to his home amid the Lilac Fire to gather some belongings and his cat. He described the scene as he entered his... See More