Scott Hanson returning to host Peacock's ‘Gold Zone' for the 2026 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are coming back, and so is Scott Hanson.

The "NFL RedZone" host is returning as the host of Peacock's "Gold Zone" show for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

"I’m thrilled to be back hosting 'Gold Zone' on Peacock for the Winter Olympics in February!" Hanson said in a press release. "'The Witching Hour' will once again be 'The Golden Hour' as we show you the best moments from every sport as they happen. It’s the biggest Winter Olympics ever -- nearly 3,000 athletes, 116 events, and one place to see it all: Gold Zone!"

Hanson first joined NBC Sports' Olympic coverage as a "Gold Zone" host during the 2024 Paris Games. The whip-around show was an immediate hit, as it guided viewers through the best action across Paris each day in the same way Hanson's "RedZone" provides "seven hours of commercial-free football" each Sunday during the NFL season.

Hanson is coming off a 2025 Sports Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Personality – Studio Host category for his work on "Gold Zone" and "RedZone."

"After crushing it in Paris, I can’t wait to see Scott bring his trademark enthusiasm and passion to the snow and ice of the Winter Olympics," NBC Olympics Production executive producer and president Molly Solomon said. "'Gold Zone' was such a success in Paris that we felt compelled to bring it back for Milan Cortina – a Winter Games first for Peacock. And there is no one better equipped to whip viewers from ice hockey to short track to snowboarding and more than the incomparable Scott Hanson.”

For Milan Cortina, "Gold Zone" will stream daily on Peacock, taking viewers to the best live action, medal moments, pageantry and emotion from Italy. It will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

Peacock will once again stream every sport and all 116 medal events live for the Winter Olympics. In addition to "Gold Zone," Peacock is also bringing back its Multiview feature for Milan Cortina.

The Winter Olympics were last hosted in Beijing, China, in 2022. Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, is the host for the 2026 Winter Olympics.