Window closing for San Diegans to claim $867,171 in unclaimed funds from county

More than $867,000 in unclaimed funds remains on the county's books Thursday, with just over a week left to claim it before it rolls into the county's general fund on Sept. 22.

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister on Thursday reminded San Diegans that time to claim the $867,171 is running out.

"If you've done business with the county in the last three years, including paying property taxes, you could be on the unclaimed monies list," McAllister said.

Every year the county attempts to return funds owed to taxpayers, usually from warrants and checks undeliverable by the postal service. These can come from overpaid taxes and bills being paid to contractors doing business with the county.

According to McAllister, the smallest refund available is $15 and the largest is $25,118.40.

"I'm sure people could use this money, so my staff and I are working hard to return it to its rightful owners," McAllister said.

Countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county's general fund, current state law reads.

A full list of money owed can be found at www.sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection/Unclaimed-Money.html.html.

Hard copies of the list are available at the following Treasurer-Tax Collector locations:

Chula Vista Branch Office: 590 Third Ave, Chula Vista

East County Branch Office: 10144 Mission Gorge Road, Santee

San Marcos Branch Office: 141 East Carmel St., San Marcos

According to the office, people owed money can follow the instructions on the unclaimed money website to file a refund claim by Sept. 22. Additionally, you can email claims to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829- 4732 for more information.