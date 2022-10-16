Why Are Gas Prices Dropping in San Diego County?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 11th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3 cents to $6.071.

The average price has dropped 36.4 cents over the past 11 days, including 5.6 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a run of 32 increases in 33 days totaling $1.213.

The average price is 27.5 cents less than one week ago, but 69 cents more than one month ago and $1.646 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day following a run of 20 increases in 21 days totaling 24.9 cents, decreasing four- tenths of a cent to $3.888. It has dropped 3.5 cents over the past five days, including 1.1 cents Saturday.

The national average price is 2.2 cents less than one week ago, but 19.6 cents more than one month ago and 57.4 higher than one year ago. It is $1.128 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases followed a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.