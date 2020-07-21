exeter sully

#ExeterSully: Young Pilot Hailed a Hero After Landing Plane on Pa. Highway

'Well done young man,' Exeter Township police said

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The pilot of a small plane is being hailed a hero, compared to “Miracle on the Hudson” pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, after managing to land safely on a Pennsylvania highway.

All three people on the Cessna survived the emergency landing late Monday night on Route 422 in Exeter Township, Berks County, township police said.

The young pilot – who hasn’t been named – “saved the life of his two passengers when the engine failed,” police said in a Facebook post.

Weird

dogs Jul 2

Your 1-Year-Old Dog Is THIRTY, Not 7

Only in Florida Jun 24

Not Kidding Around: Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats

He managed to bring the plane down on the roadway, striking a car along the way, but only causing minor damage, police said.

In a Facebook post, Exeter Township police dubbed the pilot “#ExeterSully.”

“Well done young man,” they wrote.

Local and federal investigators will investigate the incident, police said.

This article tagged under:

exeter sullyPennsylvaniaBERKS COUNTYemergency landing
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us