Fake flowers, yarn, ferns, fabric and ivy are just some of the items founds in craft stores that are also being used in a social media photo challenge.
Portraits that look like they were taken in a garden are posted on Twitter and Instagram using #HobbyLobbyChallenge and #MichaelsChallenge.
The photo shoots started with photographer Kelsey Maggart of Indiana posting photos from a Hobby Lobby store's floral aisle.
Maggart tweeted: "shooting in hobby lobby is the new thing now am I right"
The response to her photos quickly moved to Michael's stores being used because Hobby Lobby employees reportedly frowned on their stores being used for photo shoots.
Michael's, the largest craft store in North America, according to their website, welcomed the challenge and encouraged customers to use their location as a garden backdrop or photo studio.
"At Michaels, we are “faux real” about allowing customers to have some fun creating alluring photography in our floral department. As a company rooted in creativity, we love seeing how people put their unique spin on the #MichaelsChallenge and bring their beautiful portraits to life," said Michael's Public Relations Manager Mallory Smith in an email.
A local Michael's aisle 10 just might serve as the next portrait session location. You may get inspiration from the images posted on social media below.
Hobby Lobby did not immediately respond to a request for comment.