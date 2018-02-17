7 to Watch in Pyeongchang: Mr. GS and a 'Stache

So far in these Pyeongchang Olympics, the United States snowboarders have led the way, netting four of America’s five gold medals. Now, the skiers will try to catch up.

Two events could provide a medal haul for the U.S.: Men’s skiing slopestyle and men’s giant slalom. The Americans combined for four medals in the two events in Sochi, including a slopestyle sweep.



Here are our "7 to Watch" in Pyeongchang for Saturday:

Jonathon Lillis of the United States celebrates during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Aerials Qualification on day eight of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 17, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Photo credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

1. American World Champion Well Positioned for Aerials Finals

American freestyle skier Jonathon Lillis made his Olympic debut ranked 10th in the world but he's now No. 1 in the rankings headed into the men's aerials finals. Lillis, the reigning world champion, nailed his quadruple twisting triple back flip Saturday with his first jump for a score of 127.44, the highest of the night. He'll have the advantage of going last on Sunday’s medal event.

China’s Qi Guangpu is also expected to contend for hardware. His teammate Jia Zongyang, Russian athlete Ilia Burov and Australia's David Morris also boasted high scores in qualifications.

The other two Americans in the event, Mac Bohonnon and Eric Loughran, failed to make it through qualifications, as did Anton Kushnir, the reigning gold medalist from Belarus.





Watch the aerials final on digital platforms at 3 a.m. PT Sunday at this link.



2. Mr. GS Goes for Third Giant Slalom Gold

There’s a reason they call Ted Ligety Mr. GS. He won an Olympic gold medal in the giant slalom in Sochi four years ago, and has three world titles. Ligety also has an Olympic gold in men's combined, but if he’s going to wind up on the podium in Pyeongchang, it’s most likely to happen in giant slalom.

Of course, Mr. GS won all those medals and titles before a bad crash in 2016. He was sidelined for over a year recovering from an injured knee and back surgery. Now, at age 33, he’s trying to show he’s still one of the world’s best.

So far in Pyeongchang, he finished fifth in the Alpine combined, and he skied off the course in the super G.

For Ligety to win gold, he’ll have to beat one his longtime rival and friend, Austria’s Marcel Hirscher. Hirscher won an unprecedented sixth straight overall World Cup title last season, and his 55th World Cup victory in the giant slalom in January. He won the first Olympic gold medal earlier this week, in the Alpine combined.

Watch live on NBC 7’s primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Saturday.

Watch the first run on digital platforms at 5:15 p.m. PT Saturday at this link.



Watch the second run on digital platforms at 8:45 p.m. ET Saturday at this link.



3. U.S. Goes for Repeat Sweep

Three Olympic medals have been awarded in the men’s skiing slopestyle event — and they all went to America.

The event debuted in Sochi four years ago, and Americans took all three medals. Now, they’re hoping for a repeat sweep.

Gus Kenworthy, who won the silver medal four years ago, and Nick Goepper, who won the bronze, lead the U.S. contingent this time. McRae Williams rounds out the team.

Norway’s Oystein Braaten is expected to provide the stiffest competition. He won both X Games titles last season.

Watch live on NBC 7’s primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Watch the qualifying rounds on digital platforms at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday at this link.



Watch the elimination rounds on digital platforms at 8:15 p.m. PT on Saturday at this link.



The Stache Heard Round the World

Norway’s Robert Johansson may have gotten the bronze medal in the ski jump, but his mustache takes home the gold. Johannson said he started growing it two years ago and it has treated him well ever since. (Published Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018)

4. The Story Behind the 'Stache

Robert Johansson may be one of the top ski jumpers in PyeongChang, but his mustache has made him famous.

Here, he explains the story behind the facial hair that has everyone talking.



5. 7 Insane Facts About Ester Ledecka's Stunning Victory



"How did that happen?"

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka shocked the world in Pyeongchang Friday night when she took down Lindsey Vonn and the rest of the super-G field to become maybe the most unlikely gold medalist in the 2018 Winter Games.

Ledecka beat the defending champion Anna Veith (Austria) by just 0.01 seconds.

Fans around the world were stunned Saturday as they learned about the victory. Read the mind-blowing facts surrounding her gold medal win here.



6. Bergsma Hopes to End Speedskating Struggles

A year ago, Heather Bergsma seemed destined to single-handedly end America’s speedskating struggles. She won 9 of 11 World Cup starts in the 1000m and 1500m distances, including world championships in both. She seemed a good bet to win multiple medals in Pyeongchang.

In the past year, though, she only won one World Cup race. And in her first two races in the Olympics, in the 1000m and 1500m, she finished in eighth place in both.

“I don’t feel quite as good as I did last year,” she told NBC Olympics. “I think it shows throughout the season.”

Now, if Bergsma is going to win a medal, she’ll have to do it in her weakest event, the 500m.

For the U.S., it’s more of the same: The Americans failed to win a speedskating medal in Sochi, and haven’t won one in Pyeongchang yet. Bergsma and teammate Brittany Bowe are America’s best bets in the 500m.

Watch the 500m race on digital platforms at 3:56 a.m. PT at this link.



7. Martin Fourcade Skis and Shoots for History

Most Americans haven’t heard of him, but Martin Fourcade is one of the most decorated athletes in French history. And if he wins the men’s 15km biathlon mass start, he can become France’s first four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Fourcade won the 12.5km pursuit event earlier this week. He also won two gold medals at the Sochi games in 2014.

Lowell Bailey is his top American competition, but Bailey isn’t expected to contend for a medal. Germany’s Simon Schempp and Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe are his biggest competition.

Watch the 15km mass start on digital platforms at 3:15 a.m. PT Sunday at this link.



Funny Faces of Figure Skating

Team USA: If I Were a Superhero My Power Would Be...