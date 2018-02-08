In this Sep.21, 2017 photo, South Korean athletes pose with the silver, gold and bronze medals, from left, for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics during an unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

Temperatures are likely to be frigid but relations between the two Koreas are thawing, at least temporarily, as the Winter Olympics officially start in South Korea with the opening ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Twenty-two North Korean athletes will participate and bring along 230 cheerleaders, the two Koreas will field a joint women’s ice hockey team and the athletes will march in the opening ceremony under one flag. If political tensions have eased, anxiety has broken out on another front: security guards have been hospitalized with norovirus and military personnel have had to move to handle security.

But anticipation among athletes is building in the stadiums, on the ski slopes and on the bobsled and skeleton courses. As the Games get underway, here’s what you need to watch.

Police officers secure the main entrance are of Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 8, 2018, the day before the opening ceremonies.

Photo credit: Hyoung Chang/Denver Post via Getty

1. Opening Ceremony Expresses Hopes for Peace

Competition has already begun in curling, luge and a few other sports in Pyeongchang, but the 2018 Winter Games do not get off to their spectacular start until the t's opening ceremony, which will be televised on NBC 7 at 5 p.m. PT. Expect the showiness, glitter and splendor of past Olympic productions wrapped around a theme of peace.

Organizers say the ceremony will reveal the pain of the divided Koreas and their people’s hope for peace, Nikkei Asian Review reported. The director of the opening ceremony, Yang Jung Woong, described it as a winter fairy tale seen as a dream in which children find peace through adventure.

"Peace is the most important message, as we are the only divided country in the world," said Song Seung Whan, the general director of the opening and closing ceremonies. "We want to let the world know about the pain of division and our desire for peace."

South Korean news media say they have learned the names of two singers who will perform: Guckkasten's Ha Hyun Woo and Ahn Ji Young of the vocal duo Bolbbalgan4.

Luger Erin Hamlen will lead the U.S. contingent. The 31-year-old from New York, competing in her fourth and likely last Olympics, was named the team’s flag bearer on Wednesday. She won a bronze medal in singles luge in Sochi, the first American to ever medal in the event.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will be in the audience. Accompanying Pence will be Fred Warmer, the father of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died after he was imprisoned in North Korea and returned home in a coma. Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, an increasingly influential figure, will be the first member of North Korea’s ruling family to visit the South.

Watch live on NBC 7 at 5 p.m. PT, or on digital platforms at this link.

Photo credit: 2016 Getty Images

2. 2016 Shirtless Tongan Plans to Bundle Up

At the 2016 Rio Olympic Games Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua blew up the internet after marching in the Opening Ceremony in his traditional ta’ovala, and nothing but. With weather reports in PyeongChang predicting temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit for the Opening Ceremony, Taufatofua said he won’t be reprising his show-stopping attire at these Olympics.

"I want to still be alive for my race. It's going to be freezing, so I will be keeping nice and warm," he said according to a PyeongChang 2018 media release.

As for Team USA, athletes will be wearing Polo Ralph Lauren-designed techwear. The innovative red, white and blue down parkas are embedded with wearable heating technology, giving athletes a jolt of toasty warm at the touch of a button.

They will be paired with a USA-themed navy bandanna, brown suede gloves with fringe and beading and brown suede mountaineering boots with red laces.

New U.S. Olympians Red Gerard (L) and Chris Corning (R).

Photo credit: Ker Robertson/Getty, NBC

3. Teenagers Represent U.S. in Slopestyle Snowboarding

Canadian and Norwegian snowboarders are the favorites in both men’s slopestyle and big air snowboarding, but two first-time Olympians should give the U.S. a chance: teenagers Chris Corning and Red Gerard.

Corning, 18, ranked 14th in slopestyle in the 2016-17 World Snowboarding Tour. His quick rise began the previous season. Gerard, at 17, could become the youngest American snowboarder to win a medal. He is two months younger than Chloe Kim, the favorite in women’s halfpipe.

At the last Winter Games, Ryan Stassel finished 14th in slopestyle.

Other top riders to watch: Canadians Mark McMorris, who competes in Pyeongchang about a year after surviving a terrible snowboarding accident that left him hospitalized, and Max Parrot, known for new tricks, as well as top Norwegian contender Marcus Kleveland.

Watch live on NBC 7 at 5 p.m. PT, or on digital platforms at this link.

Lee Jin-Gyu (L) of the Unified Korean team takes a shot on goal during a women's ice hockey practice match between Sweden and a Unified Korean team in Incheon on Feb. 4, 2018, ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Kim Hong-Ji/AFP/Getty Images

4. A Unified Korean Team Takes the Ice

A preliminary women’s hockey match features a unified team from North and South Korea versus Switzerland at 4 a.m. PT Saturday. It will be the first time that the two Koreas have competed together at the Olympic Games. The team is made up of 12 North Koreans and 23 South Koreans; 22 players will compete in any game.

Watch live on NBC 7 at 4 a.m. PT Saturday or on digital platforms at this link.

5. Curling Round Robin to Feature American Siblings Known as #HamFam on Twitter

Brother and sister duo Matt and Becca Hamilton of Wisconsin continue their quest for a medal in the Olympics’ first-ever mixed doubles curling competition.

The siblings had not played together until about three years ago when they joined up in anticipation of the inaugural mixed doubles event. Both have been curling for more than 10 years and though they had different coaches, they spent every day on the ice together after school.

The Hamiltons beat a team of Russian athletes in their opening match on Thursday before losing to Canada then taking on Switzerland and South Korea.

They continue round-robin play with two matches: China at 4:05 p.m. PT and Norway at 3:05 a.m. PT Saturday.

The Hamiltons also will represent the United States in the men’s and women’s curling events that are to begin on Feb. 14.

Watch coverage on NBCSN beginning at 12 a.m. PT on Saturday

Watch the match against China at 4:05 p.m. PT at this link.

Watch the match against Norway at 3:05 am PT Saturday at this link.

In this Sep.21, 2017 photo, South Korean athletes pose with the silver, gold and bronze medals, from left, for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics during an unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

Photo credit: Lee Jin-man/AP

6. And the Gold Goes to...

Who will win Pyeongchang’s first gold medal? Medals will be awarded in five events on Saturday in South Korea, including events in biathlon, cross country, speed skating, short-track speed skating and ski jump.

But don’t be disappointed if the Star Spangled Banner isn’t playing in Pyeongchang on Saturday. Americans aren’t the favorite in any of these events.

Women’s biathlon, women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint at 3:15 a.m PT Saturday.

Watch coverage beginning at 10 a.m. PT Saturday on NBC 7 or at 3:15 a.m. PT live on digital platforms at this link.

Women’s cross-country skiing, 7.5-kilometer plus 7.5-kilometer skiathlon

Watch live at NBCSN at 11:15 p.m. PT Friday or on digital platforms at this link.

Women’s speed skating, 3,000 meters at 3 a.m. Saturday PT. Watch on digital platforms at this link.

Men’s short-track speed skating, 1,500 meters. Watch live on NBCSN at 2 a.m. PT Saturday or on digital platforms at this link.

Men’s ski jumping, normal hill will be live at NBCSN at 4:35 a.m. PT Saturday or on digital platforms at this link.

7. How Virtual Reality Will Play a Role

Virtual reality and immersive media are going to be a cornerstone of Intel's initiatives at the Winter Olympics.

David Aufhauser, Managing Director of Intel Sports and his team are producing at least 30 events as completely immersive experiences.

"All of the content that we are producing and all of the experiences we are producing are under the NBC Sports brand," Aufhauser said. "All of that content will be available under NBC Sports VR."

For fans just learning how to VR, and those who may not have a headset, can take advantage of the content on their mobile phone.

Check out the podcast here.