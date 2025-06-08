Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Mira Mesa Girls Softball team

On Sunday, dozens of youth softball teams took to the field at Hourglass Community Park in Mira Mesa for the Summer Heat Tournament. The tournament was in part hosted by the Mira Mesa Girls Softball team. Just days before the tournament, the team had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from their storage room at the park.

"These are children trying to play a game and build confidence and exercise and make friends and have fun and I just don't understand why anybody would take away from something for kids," said Shelly Steely with the Mira Mesa Girls Softball team.

The items that were stolen, according to Steely, include a few branded canopies and a generator. The morning after the alleged robbery happened, the team saw their storage room was vandalized and their belongings were missing. The items stolen average out to about $14,000.

"They also tried to get into our snack bar, you can see the crowbar marks on there but thankfully it was deadbolted so they didn't have access to that," said Steely.

Most of the players on the team attend Title One schools, according to Steely. Some of the parents involved with the team told NBC 7 that they're already strapped for cash as it is, and this alleged break-in didn't help.

"We're a very small league with a very small budget and financially we took a huge hit," said Steely.

Hourglass Community Park is owned and operated by both the City of San Diego and the San Diego Community College District at Miramar Community College. The team filed a police report with campus police last week. Steely said she has not received an update on the investigation.

The team was able to participate in Sunday's tournament despite the setback, and a GoFundMe has been organized to help support the team and recuperate the financial losses.