‘This has to stop': Families protest in-custody deaths outside San Diego County jail

A state audit last year found jail administration under former Sheriff Bill Gore had not adequately prevented or responded to deaths in custody.

Family members of some inmates who died behind bars say nothing has changed.

With a kiss and a wish, Omar Moreno Arroyo’s widow Tammy Wilson celebrated outside San Diego Central jail, what would be his 36th birthday

“I am still heartbroken I miss him every single day,“ Wilson said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

She was joined by Sabrina Weddle, who was behind the bullhorn.

“Sheriff Kelly Martinez has blood on her hands,“ Weddle said.

The two share in common, the pain of a family member dying in the San Diego County Sheriff’s custody.

“I am out here to say my brother’s name Saxon Rodriguez and make sure the nurses and the deputies inside also don’t forget his name,” Weddle said.

Weddle’s younger brother Saxon Rodriguez died while in custody of a drug overdose in July of 2021, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“This has to stop. At what point will the rage start? These are somebody’s loved ones. Who is the drug dealer in these jails? “ Weddle said.

Wilson’s husband suffocated on a cloth mask while in jail. The autopsy revealed Methamphetamine was a contributing factor.

“My husband would have been taken to a hospital per their procedures and not brought to central jail to die,“ Wilson said.

The year 2022 was a record-setting year for in-custody deaths. There were a total of 19. While there was more last year at this same time, the county is on pace for possibly meeting or exceeding that number.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez spoke on the issue of in-custody deaths to NBC7 shortly after being sworn in.

“The biggest thing of course is getting the right staff on board. We’ve done a lot with changing policies and practices. We have a lot of Jail infrastructure improvements that are coming. Those take some time,” Sheriff Martinez said.

After an audit report noted that California's highest number of jail deaths is in San Diego County, the region is now implementing changes to increase safety. NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports.

NBC 7 asked the Sheriff’s Department to answer a few of our questions seven hours before this story aired. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson wrote :

“We are unable to meet your deadline for a response.”

Behind the families, is the North County Equity and Justice Coalition. Its executive director Yusef Miller organized this demonstration.

“Most people have lost their life pretrial in these jails. They haven’t had their first day in court, which means in our system they died innocent, “ Miller said.

Miller launched what he calls the “Saving Lives in Custody Campaign” to keep pressure on the department.

“I haven’t given up and I want to see change. Change hasn’t been made yet,“ Weddle said.

“He was my husband, my best friend, my soulmate my everything, “ Wilson said.

Also last January the Sheriff told NBC 7 the department is tightening up its procedures to stop the flow of drugs into the jail.