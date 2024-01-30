The night of a thousand burritos: Volunteers cook for San Diego flood victims

The group that calls itself “United We Are All One” was formed by a cancer survivor who wanted to give back. While the group has organized several volunteer efforts since the storm, Tuesday night's one is a dinner of one thousand burritos.

Like a warm blanket, the women of “Latinos with Power” are cooking up a storm of comfort for San Diego flood victims.

It’s no small task. This group of singers, entertainers and entrepreneurs are spooning, rolling and wrapping a thousand burritos.

The Creator of “Unidos Somos Uno," or United We are All One, Clarissa Lopez seems to have endless energy.

“I am excited, I have been working since 7 o’clock this morning,” Lopez said.

“When I went through treatment I had a lot of people around me with a lot of love and that’s why I am still here," Lopez said.

Lopez is sharing that love one pork, chicken and beef burrito at a time.

They are serving them in three San Diego neighborhoods hardest hit by last week’s storm.

The first stop on this "one thousand burrito tour" is Happy Hollow Trailer Park. NBC 7 was there last Tuesday when it was still partially underwater. It's an area that has drawn the sympathy from its neighbors. The carpenters' union came to remove all the saturated debris. The city offered them hotel vouchers for the night.

Word spread quickly among Happy Hollow residents. Before long there was a crowd people. Some hugging and even smiling.

Flood victims react to burritos

Flood victim Michael Serrano is very pleased with the burritos.

Argelia Cobarrubias showed us the damage done to her home last week. NBC 7 bumped into her in the burrito line.

“We are just like, on an air mattress that is where we are staying so at night you still feel the coldness,“ Cobarrubias said.

The comfort of such a dinner warms her heart.

"It’s a blessing. Some people don’t have a kitchen to cook you know,“ Cobarrubias said.

Lopez’ burrito brigade also went to Mountain View and Shelltown. People there are facing similar hardships.

"This is not a time to be me, me. It's you, you. Not just thinking about ourselves but thinking about others," Lopez said.

This isn’t the organization’s first volunteer effort. The group has been collecting donations and distributing food, clothes and groceries to flood victims for a week.