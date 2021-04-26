Roku Warns Customers They May Lose YouTube TV Access as Google Seeks ‘Unfair Terms'

Roku users woke up to an email Monday morning with the subject line: "Google may remove your access to YouTube TV."

"Recent negotiations with Google to carry YouTube TV have broken down because Roku cannot accept Google’s unfair terms as we believe they could harm our users," the email reads in part.

YouTube TV, a channel available on Roku and other streaming devices, allows subscribers to watch live TV from major broadcast and cable networks.

A Roku spokesperson told NBC the company cannot agree to terms that would "manipulate consumer search results," impact the usage of customer data and ultimately, cost the consumer more.

Google has worked in "good faith" with Roku to reach an agreement that benefits their viewers and customers, according to a YouTube TV spokesperson.

The statement goes on to say YouTube TV is "disappointed" in Roku's "baseless claims" as the two companies are still in ongoing negotiations.

"All of our work with them [Roku] has been focused on ensuring a high quality and consistent experience for our viewers. We [Google and YouTube TV] have made no requests to access user data or interfere with search results. We hope we can resolve this for the sake of our mutual users," the statement reads in part.

The matter is only related to YouTube TV and not YouTube as that contract is not up for renewal, a Roku spokesperson explained.