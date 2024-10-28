Apple Inc.

When is iOS 18.1 being released? What to know about Apple's newest operating system

Apple is releasing its latest iPhone operating system version, iOS 18.1, on Monday, with the highly anticipated first features of Apple Intelligence

By NBC New York Staff

Apple is releasing the latest version of its iPhone operating system, iOS 18.1, on Monday, and it comes with the first features of Apple Intelligence, its A.I. functionality.

The expected release in the United States is Monday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Among the new features in Apple's iOS 18.1 are the introduction of Apple Intelligence, summarizable web pages, a new Siri interface and more.

Which devices are supported by iOS 18.1?

  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

What does Apple Intelligence offer?

At the core, Apple Intelligence aims to enhance usability and convenience for all users with the introduction of AI.

The upgrades include a new Siri interface, for a more intuitive interaction, summaries of web pages via Safari, more control over your focus time, suggested replies for mail and messages, automatic phone all transcriptions, memory movie creation, a new photo cleanup tool and enhanced writing tools to improve the across-app experience.

How do I download iOS 18.1?

Your phone may automatically download iOS 18 if the following setting is turned on:

  • Setting ---> General ---> Software Update ---> Automatic Updates ---> iOS updates

If you want to force a download manually:

  • Select update under Setting ---> General ---> Software Update on your iPhone

