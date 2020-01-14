Dating Apps Like Tinder, Grindr Could Pose National Security Risk: Experts

It is the hope of some dating app users that the connections they form online will last a lifetime.

But while apps such as Grindr, Tinder, Hinge and The League make no promises of endless love, U.S. national security officials warn users there is one thing that really may last forever: their data.

"I think most American, most people, don't realize how much data your phone is generating about you and your life every single day," said John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security at the Department of Justice.

When NBC News showed Demers the kind of data collected by dating apps — everything from drug use to preferred sexual position — he said he feared that the information could be weaponized by individuals and even foreign intelligence agencies.

