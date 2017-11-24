San Diego Shoppers Hit the Stores on Black Friday

Black Friday is finally here! Grab your wallets and perhaps even that tent you used to camp out on the sidewalk.

There were campers at the Best Buy in Mira Mesa waiting to get into the store and get electronics, sometimes for over 60 percent off.

"I've been waiting in line for three hours," said local shopper Esmeralda Ramirez. "I'm hoping to get a TV, a computer, headphones and anything else I like in there."

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

There's also Cyber Monday, touting online deals from major retailers.

And don't forget about Small Business Saturday this weekend, helping to promote local entrepreneurship and innovation by encouraging folks to buy local.