Thursday's news that Yahoo suffered a hack of 500 million of its user accounts may have many people taking a new look at how to keep their own email accounts and personal information secure. One easy way to protect yourself from hackers is by regularly updating your software. "Hackers are always finding new vulnerabilities to exploit," said Consumer Reports Editor Jerry Beilinson. (Published Friday, Sept. 23, 2016)

Apple announced Thursday that all of its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers are affected by the Spectre and Meltdown processor security flaws, but it said there are no known incidents of customers being impacted, NBC News reported.

The company said in a statement alerting its customers of the vulnerabilities that it already issued a patch to protect against Meltdown and would release one to defend against Spectre "in the coming days."

"Since exploiting many of these issues requires a malicious app to be loaded on your Mac or iOS device, we recommend downloading software only from trusted sources such as the App Store," Apple said in the statement.

The security vulnerabilities apply to all modern computer processors and affect nearly all computers and smartphones, leaving tech companies scrambling to find a fix. The hardware bugs can be exploited to allow the computer's memory content to be leaked, which can expose passwords, photos, emails, instant message and other sensitive data.