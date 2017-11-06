A?: Here's How to Fix That Weird iPhone Glitch - NBC 7 San Diego
A?: Here's How to Fix That Weird iPhone Glitch

By Gabriella Iannetta

    Are you getting a strange symbol when you try to type the letter "I" on your iPhone?

    Apple said if you updated your phone, iPad or iPod touch to iOS 11.1, you may find that the letter "I" is autocorrecting to the letter "A" with some kind of symbol next to it, either at "?" or barcodes.

    Luckily, Apple has provided a way to work around this bug

    Here's how you set up a text replacement for the letter "I":

    • Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement
    • Tap +
    • For Phrase, type an upper-case "I". For Shortcut, type a lower-case "i"

    Apple said this issue will be fixed in a future software update.


    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
