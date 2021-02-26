Sweetwater Sets Tentative Date to Return to In-Person Learning

After months of urging the Sweetwater Union High School District to get some students back to school for in-person learning, the district is moving forward, setting a date for April 12 for students to be back on campus.

The plan under phase two is to bring back 10% of students enrolled on each campus each day, but it would not be the same students each day. Some would come back two days a week, some more often, depending on the courses they take.

The Sweetwater District has announced moving to the next phase of a re-opening plan with April 12, 2021 as the target date. In case you missed it, tonight’s presentation can be found here: https://t.co/IaSmL46FWB — Sweetwater Schools (@SUHSD) February 27, 2021

Some courses like science labs and performing and visual arts need are difficult to do online, said Vernon Moore, the district’s chief of Education Equity and Support Services.

“What we’re trying to do is offer avenues for our students to become re-engaged and reconnected in person to our schools,” said Moore.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Moore said the move to phase two is dependent on the case rates continuing to trend down.

Not all teachers need to be vaccinated before the district opens schools in this phased-in approach. Moore said it is voluntary for educators to return for in-person instruction.

The district set a checkpoint date on March 18 to reassess case rates and positivity rates before making a final determination about a return date of April 12.