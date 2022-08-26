Yibing Wu Makes History as First Chinese Man to Qualify for US Open Men's Singles

Yibing Wu has stamped himself in the history books.

After beating France’s Corentin Moutet in the 2022 U.S. Open qualifiers on Friday, Wu became the first Chinese man to qualify for the tournament’s men’s singles main draw action:

Yibing Wu makes history for 🇨🇳!



The 22-year-old becomes the first Chinese man to qualify for the #usopen men's singles main draw. pic.twitter.com/LMRZYe0M0d — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2022

Wu, 22, also defeated Lithuania’s Ričardas Berankis and Italy’s Stefano Travaglia in qualifying action en route to the historic moment.

Currently the No. 2-ranked Chinese men’s player in the world, Wu previously won the boy’s singles title at the 2017 U.S. Open and subsequently became the World No. 1 in the International Tennis Federation’s juniors ranking.

As of Aug. 8, Wu is currently the 173rd-ranked men’s singles player in the world but looks to climb up the ladder when the 2022 U.S. Open begins on Monday. His first opponent is still to be determined.