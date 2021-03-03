yankees

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Getting Pacemaker, to Take Leave of Absence

Boone is entering his fourth season as the Yankees' manager

NBC Universal, Inc.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone will take a leave of absence from the team to have a pacemaker implanted.

The team said Boone, who turns 48 next week, had surgery Wednesday in Tampa. The team said Boone was recovering after surgery, and the procedure went as expected.

Boone, who had heart surgery in 2009, said in a statement that he's been having issues including light-headedness and shortness of breath for a few weeks.

Testing turned up a low heart rate, leading to the need for the pacemaker, he added.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Boone is entering his fourth season as the Yankees' manager.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

yankeesAaron Boone
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us