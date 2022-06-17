Are 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets on sale now? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The World Cup is coming to North America.

FIFA on Thursday revealed 16 host sites across Canada, Mexico and the United States for the 2026 World Cup. Games will be played in 11 American cities, including Dallas, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Here’s a look at all 16 host cities and venues:

While the event is still four years away, it’s never too early to start planning ahead. Here’s what you need to know about tickets for the 2026 World Cup.

When will 2026 World Cup tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the 2026 World Cup are not on sale just yet and it's unclear when they will become available for purchase. FIFA’s official website says information regarding tickets ”will be available in due course” and to “please check this page regularly for further updates.”

How much will 2026 World Cup tickets cost?

Details on prices for 2026 World Cup tickets aren’t available either. But to get an idea of what the ticket prices could look like, let's examine them for this year’s event in Qatar.

How much do 2022 World Cup tickets cost?

Tickets for the 2022 World Cup have been sold exclusively through FIFA in a several-phase process that’s still ongoing. So far, there have been two random lottery drawings of ticket applications and one first-come, first-served sales period. There are two more first-come, first-served sales periods remaining.

There are four ticket categories, with Category 1 being the most expensive and Category 4 being both the cheapest and reserved just for Qatar residents. Here are the price ranges of a single ticket for each round (the first price is Category 4 and the second is Category 1):

Opening match: $54.85-$301.68

Group play: $10.97-$219.40

Round of 16: $19.20-$274.26

Quarterfinals: $82.28-$425.10

Semifinals: $137.13-$954.41

Third-place match: $82.28-$425.10

How much do 2022 World Cup final tickets cost?

Of course, the hottest ticket of the tournament will be for the final at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18.

A Category 4 ticket for the final costs $205.69, while the cheapest ticket for a non-Qatar resident is $603.36. Category 1 tickets cost a whopping $1,604.39 each. For comparison, ticket prices for the 2018 World Cup final ranged from $455-$1,100.