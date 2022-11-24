Was That LeBron James Playing in the World Cup? Star Acknowledges Lookalike

LeBron James has been sidelined for two weeks with a groin strain. Or has he?

It sure looked like LeBron playing in the World Cup on Sunday.

so this why LeBron been out the last 5 games pic.twitter.com/WZaVWMgqOz — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 24, 2022

No, James hasn't traded in his sneakers for cleats. The LeBron lookalike was actually Bryan Mbeumo, a forward on the Cameroon national team. Mbeumo's photo was posted on social media by @LakeShowYo and got the attention of James himself.

"I mean I got work to do in other places too!" LeBron wrote on his Instagram story, adding the song "Hello" by Lionel Richie to the post.

They may look similar, but there is one notable difference between the two: age. James is 37 and Mbeumo is 23.

No public comment yet from LeBron's doppelganger, who also plays for Brentford FC of the Premier League. Mbeumno and Cameroon were shut out in their World Cup opener on Sunday, falling 1-0 to Switzerland. Cameroon's next game is Monday against Serbia.

James, who has missed the previous five games, reportedly is expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.