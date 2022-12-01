USMNT

US World Cup Win Increases Bonus Money for American Men and Women Teams

Each American win at the World Cup will help the men's and women's squad get more prize money

By AP

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The U.S. women's team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament, thanks to a new deal to split World Cup earnings.

A 1-0 win by the men over Iran on Tuesday night increased their World Cup prize money to approximately $380,000 for each player in the squad.

The same applies to players on the U.S. roster for the 2023 Women's World Cup because of the new collective bargaining agreements between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the men’s and women’s unions.

Under those deals, 90% of the World Cup prize money paid by world soccer body FIFA to the USSF will be pooled and shared equally between the players on this year’s men’s World Cup roster and next year’s Women’s World Cup roster.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Men’s rosters were increased to 26 this year, and the size of rosters for next year’s Women’s World Cup currently is listed as 23 in FIFA’s regulatons. If women’s rosters also are increased to 26 per squad, the prize money share for each player would come to $380,769.

The American women's received a $110,000 bonus for winning the 2019 World Cup.

FIFA is awarding $440 million in prize money to the 32 nations at this year’s World Cup. It awarded $30 million for the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

soccer May 18

US Soccer Reaches Historic Equal Pay Deal With Women's, Men's Teams

USMNT Nov 30

Here Are USMNT's Odds of Winning World Cup Entering Knockout Stage

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

USMNTUSWNT
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us