The World Cup will continue without its host on the pitch.

Qatar is officially the first team eliminated from the knockout round following the Netherlands and Ecuadors’ draw on Friday. They join South Africa as the only other host country to be eliminated in the group stage.

Qatar opened the World Cup on Sunday in a 2-0 loss against Ecuador. The team returned to the field on Friday, looking for a much-needed win over Senegal. Despite scoring its first goal on the World Cup stage and putting up a solid performance, Qatar was unable to keep up with the Senegalese forwards who netted three goals to seal the 3-1 win.

While Qatar was already all but eliminated following their second straight loss, it held onto hope for a mathematical miracle hinging on a Ecuador win over the Netherlands. That proved to be wishful thinking when the two teams tied, delivering the nail in the coffin just hours later.

Qatar and Ecuador are now tied atop the table with four points, followed by Senegal with three points. Whichever team wins between Ecuador and Senegal on Tuesday will advance to the Round of 16, while a draw would give Ecuador the nod. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will advance with a win or draw over Qatar.

Qatar will take the field one more time on Tuesday against the Netherlands.