How to Watch France vs. Denmark in 2022 World Cup Group D Match

The top two teams in Group D are facing off on Saturday.

France, fresh off a 4-1 thrashing over Australia in its opener on Tuesday, are looking to continue its 2018 title defense with another convincing performance.

However, Les Bleus, the No. 4 team in the world in FIFA’s ranking, will face a stern test: the Danish Dynamite.

Denmark, ranked No. 10, is coming off a 0-0 tie against Tunisia in its opener on Tuesday, but this could be the making of an upset for a potential darkhorse team.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here’s how to watch France and Denmark face off in their Group D showdown in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar:

When is the France vs. Denmark 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

France and Denmark will face off on Saturday, Nov. 26.

What time is the France vs. Denmark 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT, which is 7 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the France vs. Denmark 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

France and Denmark will play at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

How to watch the France vs. Denmark 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the France vs. Denmark 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

France vs. Denmark - Group D | 11 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

Who are the key players to watch in France vs. Denmark?

Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) and Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) caused Australia’s backline all sorts of problems in the 4-1 victory, and all four will need to come up huge again against a Denmark side that has a back five with far more quality than the Socceroos.

Here are five things to know about Kylian Mbappé, World Cup winner and forward for Paris Saint-Germain.

For Denmark, the battle will likely lie in midfield with Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojgberg (Tottenham) and Thomas Delaney (Sevilla). They all controlled the tempo well against Tunisia and will need to do so again, especially with Denmark’s struggles in front of goal. Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla) and Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge) will be facing a French back four that held up well after conceding against Australia in the ninth minute, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Danes can get their first goal of the tournament in this game.