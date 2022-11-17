How to Watch Denmark vs. Tunisia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D Match

Denmark is looking to improve upon its second-place group play finish in the 2018 World Cup.

Of course, doing so would all but certainly require finishing ahead of France, the defending World Cup champion looking to become the first team to repeat since Brazil in 1962.

But the Danes might have the talent to do so. They certainly have the confidence, having defeated France twice in Nations League play this year. Denmark, during the 2018 World Cup, also played the eventual champs to a scoreless draw en route to their second-place finish in Group C.

Their path to first place in the 2022 World Cup begins with a matchup against Tunisia.

The North Africans, in 2018, ended a 12-year World Cup drought and are set to make a second-straight appearance. Tunisia is making a sixth overall appearance, but has not yet been able to advance beyond group play.

Here is everything to know for Denmark and Tunisia’s opening match in Qatar:

When is Denmark vs. Tunisia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Denmark will face Tunisia on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the first Group D match of the 2022 World Cup.

What time is Denmark vs. Tunisia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Denmark and Tunisia will kick off at 8 a.m. ET (4 p.m. local time) at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Denmark vs. Tunisia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Denmark vs. Tunisia - Group D | 8 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

What is Denmark’s 2022 FIFA World Cup roster?

Here is Denmark’s full roster for the 2022 World Cup…

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin)

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Alexander Bah (Benfica), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Daniel Wass (Brondby)

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Christian Norgaard (Brentford), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim), Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge)

Forwards: Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg), Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla)

What is Tunisia’s 2022 FIFA World Cup roster?

Here is Tunisia’s full roster for the 2022 World Cup…

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Mouez Hassan (Club Africain), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir)

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Mohamed Dräger (FC Luzern), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait FC), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos), Ali Maâloul (Al Ahly), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Montassar Talbi (Lorient)

Midfielders: Ghaylen Chaalali (Esperance), Aïssa Laïdouni (Ferencvaros), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail), Ellyes Skhiri (FC Cologne), Anis Ben Slimane (Brøndby)

Forwards: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Issam Jebali (Odense), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier), Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi SC), Naïm Sliti (Ettifaq), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC)

Who are the players to watch in Denmark vs. Tunisia?

The easy pick for Denmark is Christian Eriksen. The Manchester United midfielder will be making a dramatic return to international football 17 months after collapsing from cardiac arrest during the opening game of the 2020 European Championships held in 2021. Eriksen, who has scored 39 goals and added 26 assists in 117 caps for Denmark, has made a full recovery and will play an integral role for the Danes.

Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri is approaching the top of his nation’s all-time scoring list. With 24 goals in 69 matches, Khazri is 12 away from tying the record held by Issam Jemâa. The 31-year-old veteran tallied three goals in eight qualifying appearances.