Frenkie de Jong Scores First-Ever World Cup Goal

The Barcelona midfielder scored in the second half against Qatar to give the Netherlands a 2-0 lead

By Charlotte Edmonds

Frenkie de Jong is the latest star to make his mark in the World Cup. The 25-year-old gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead against Qatar on Tuesday, netting his first-ever tournament goal.

The play started with Dutch forward Memphis Depay taking a shot from the left corner. Qatari goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham got a hand on it but didn't decisively clear it, giving de Jong a window to sneak in and finish out the run.

Despite making 48 international caps, this is only de Jong's second goal for the Netherlands.

De Jong came up through Ajax, playing a crucial role in their run to the 2019 Champions League semifinals, before making a move to Barcelona. He also made his international debut in 2018 and has emerged as a key player for the Oranje in the last couple of years.

